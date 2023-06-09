Remains found in western Manitoba identified as woman missing since 2020

Mounties say remains found in western Manitoba have been identified as a woman who has been missing for three years.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed on Monday that the remains officers found in San Clara, Man. have been identified as Melinda Lynxleg.

The 40-year-old woman was last seen on March 31, 2020, on Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve (also known as Valley River First Nation).

The investigation into her disappearance led RCMP investigators to an abandoned home in San Clara earlier this week. RCMP have said they are investigating Lynxleg’s disappearance as a homicide.

A statement from Lynxleg's family posted on social media confirmed the three-year search for her is now over.

"We always held hope that she would come home to our family and her children, we know today that she is coming home, but not how we had hoped for," the statement reads. "We want everyone to know that Melinda was loved and that she loved her family very much too."

The family has asked for privacy as they come to terms with the outcome.

Mounties are expected to give an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. today. CTV News will live stream this event.

This story will be updated.