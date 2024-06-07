Remains of infant child discovered on Manitoba property: RCMP

Police are investigating after they found the remains of an infant child in a Manitoba municipality.

Gypsumville RCMP say they responded to a report Monday of found human remains on a property off of Highway 6 in the RM of Grahamdale, nearly 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Police say the found remains appear to be those of an infant child.

Mounties, forensic identification officers, police dogs, search and rescue personnel and a forensic anthropology team were on site Friday searching the area.

The identity of the remains is unknown at this time, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.