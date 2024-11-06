Remembrance Day ceremonies in Winnipeg and around Manitoba

Remembrance Day is coming up on Monday, Nov. 11, and a number of ceremonies are taking place around the province to honour those who gave their lives to serve our country.

The following is a list of Remembrance Day services happening across Manitoba:

ANAVETS

ANAVETS Unit 283 Assiniboia is hosting a Remembrance Day service and after-service activities at its location at 3584 Portage Ave.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with the service beginning at 10:40 a.m.

Post-service activities take place from 12:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Keystone Centre

Brandon Legion Branch 3 is holding a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Keystone Centre. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Manitoba Legions

A number of Legions are holding Remembrance Day events, including Bruce Park and St. James Legion #4, Legion Branch at 215 Henderson Highway, Selkirk Legion Branch 42, Transcona Legion Branch 7, and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 248.

More information about these ceremonies, including times and locations, can be found online.

Minto Armoury

The Minto Armoury’s Remembrance Day event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with doors set to open at 9 a.m. The museum will be open from noon to 3 p.m.

The event is located at 969 St. Matthews Avenue in Winnipeg.

Oak Park High School

Everyone is welcome at the Remembrance Day ceremony at Oak Park High School. The event, which is being hosted by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 100 Winnipeg – Charleswood, will begin at 10 a.m. and last two hours.

Those who wish to attend are advised to arrive early. A reception will take place after the parade at the Charleswood Legion.

RBC Convention Centre

Doors open for the annual RBC Convention Centre Remembrance Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The event begins at 10:40 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 12:30 p.m.

Royal Winnipeg Rifles

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Remembrance Day Service is set to take place at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park.

The program will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

St. Norbert Cemetery

A commemoration service is being held at the cenotaph at the St. Norbert Cemetery. The service begins at 10:45 a.m. and will also be streamed on its YouTube channel. (hyperlink) YouTube.com/@StNorbertRemembranceDay1918

Stride Place

The Royal Canada Legion Branch 65 is holding a Remembrance Day event at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie. Seating begins at 10:30 a.m., with the event starting at 11 a.m.