Remembrance Day ceremony in Winnipeg recognizes the service and sacrifices of veterans
Manitoba’s largest Remembrance Day service was held at Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre on Friday to recognize veterans and their service to the country.
The event included a prayer of remembrance, a performance of the hymn ‘Our God, Our Help in Ages Past,’ the playing of the ‘Last Post,’ the recitation of ‘In Flanders Fields,’ and the laying of the wreath ceremony.
Those in attendance also heard the reading of the sacred scripture, as well as a number of remarks thanking veterans for their service to our country.
The Very Reverend Paul Johnson made an address at Friday’s service, saying that these days there are many people who demand their rights, but there is much less talk of duty, service and sacrifice.
“Perhaps, like me, you find this discouraging, but in a powerful way, this day, this Remembrance Day, this national day of remembrance, is very encouraging,” he said.
“Here we come face to face again with the nobility of duty, of service, of sacrifice. Here today, we are reminded that these ideals strengthen all of us, and give hope for the very survival of our society, our nation and our world.”
Johnson said that the ideals of duty, service and sacrifice are not only important during war, but also in times of peace.
“More than 120,000 Canadians have made the ultimate sacrifice in our wars and in our peacekeeping operations – we will remember them,” he said.
“We give thanks too for all those who have served and came home again, many of whom came home wounded, scarred, worn out, weary themselves.”
More than 2.3 million people have served in the military throughout Canada’s history, many of whom were from Manitoba.
