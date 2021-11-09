Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at Brandon's Keystone Centre

WINNIPEG -

A Remembrance Day service is set to take place in Brandon, Man., on Thursday, to remember those who died in the line of duty and honour all those who fought.

This year, the Royal Canadian Legion Brandon Branch #3 will be holding a ceremony at the Keystone Centre beginning at 10:40 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Fred Pritchard, 1st vice president and sergeant-at-arms for Brandon Branch #3, said the event will begin with a parade of Royal Canadian Legion members and their Ladies Auxiliary, as well as members of the Army Navy and Air Force (ANAF) Veterans and their Ladies Auxiliary, followed by members of Canadian Forces Base Shilo.

He said this year’s keynote speaker is Lt.-Col Jesse Van Eijk, commanding officer of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2 PPCLI).

All public health orders will be followed at the event.