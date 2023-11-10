Remembrance Day services taking place in Manitoba

Manitobans will take a moment to honour veterans on Saturday.

Remembrance Day services are taking place throughout the province, including in Winnipeg.

In Winnipeg, a service will be held at RBC Convention Centre, with doors opening at 9 a.m. The public is asked to be seated by 10:30 a.m., with the service starting at 10:40 a.m.

CTV Winnipeg will live-stream this event.

The HMCS Chippawa will host their service at 1 Navy Way. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the service begins at 10:30 a.m.

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles will hold a service in Vimy Ridge Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m., and the St. James Legion will host its service in Bruce Park at 10:45 a.m.

In Brandon, the Keystone Centre will host its service at 10:45 a.m. and in Portage la Prairie, Legion Branch No. 65 will host a service at 10:30 a.m. at the Stride Centre.