Repairs to Brandon Civic Services Complex to take several months following explosion

Repairs to Brandon’s Civic Services Complex will take several more months to complete following an explosion last month.

On Monday, the city provided an update on the situation, saying the Sept. 7 natural gas line explosion caused “considerable damage” and the incident is under investigation. It added that repairs are underway, but are expected to take several months.

In the meantime, the building can’t be used for city operations and a temporary location has been set up at 382 Park Avenue East. Residents can attend this location from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., excluding statutory holidays.

The services taking place at this temporary location include internal city departments, such as the public works team, as well as in-person services, including the assessment of root claim forms and public works admin support. A few other departments, including Brandon Transit and Fleet Services, are working from other city facilities.