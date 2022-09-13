Report recommends exclusive downtown parking for Winnipeg police to settle long standing grievance

Winnipeg police officers working downtown could soon have exclusive parking at the Millennium Library Parkade.

A late added report to Wednesday’s Executive Policy Committee agenda at Winnipeg City Hall recommends one floor with 264 spots be reserved for Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) members.

The members would be charged the basic monthly parking rate of $275 a month.

The report says approval of this would settle a long standing grievance by the Winnipeg Police Association that the city and the police service are breaching their duties by not providing safe and secure parking.

But in order for this to happen, the report says the police union needs to show in three months there is sufficient interest in the parking spots.

The plan requires $200,000 worth of modifications to the parkade.