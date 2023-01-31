Rescue dedicated to small animals raising funds for shelter space

A Manitoba animal rescue, which works exclusively with exotic animals and ‘pocket pets,’ is turning to the public for help in raising money for a shelter space.

Popcorns and Binkies Rescue Haven, a charitable not-for-profit in Winnipeg, focuses on animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, and hedgehogs.

After five and a half years in operation, the rescue is looking for a physical shelter to provide emergency intake space. The not-for-profit is currently a foster-based rescue without a physical building.

To help with its goal, Popcorns and Binkies launched the ‘Stairway to Haven’ campaign on Monday to raise $150,000 towards getting that shelter location.

“We’ve been doing okay for about 5.5 years, but the demand for the animals we take in, such as rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, all those kinds of things, has grown exponentially,” said Cindy Hildebrand, director and founder of Popcorns and Binkies Rescue Haven.

Popcorn and Binkies helps exotic animals and pocket pets. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Hildebrand said that post-pandemic, many animals have been surrendered and need a placement. Since Popcorns and Binkies is one of the few places that take in exotic animals and pocket pets, the rescue needs more space to care for all the animals coming in.

“Foster homes aren’t cutting it anymore, so we need an actual shelter,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand explained that fostering rabbits and guinea pigs tend to be a longer commitment than taking in dogs or cats, which makes it difficult to find foster homes.

She added that having a physical space would help Popcorns and Binkies with emergency intakes for small animals that need immediate placement.

“Having a shelter would allow us that emergency intake space to bring them in, assess them and get them the medical care that they need,” Hildebrand said.

She noted that a physical shelter would also take some of the strain off of the rescue’s foster homes, freeing them up for the more long-term cases.

More information about Popcorns and Binkies and the Stairway to Haven campaign can be found online.