Researcher David Barber remembered as an 'Ambassador for the Arctic'

Tributes are pouring in from all over the world honouring the life of an Arctic researcher from Manitoba who is being remembered as an ambassador of science, a mentor to many, and a loyal friend.

David G. Barber died on April 15, following complications from cardiac arrest, according to the University of Manitoba.

Barber's sudden death has been felt throughout the scientific community, including by University of Manitoba professor Tim Papakyriakou, who counted Barber as a dear and loyal friend of more than 30 years.

"I will never forget him and I'm always grateful for my time spent with him," said Papakyriakou, a member of the Centre of Earth Observation Science of which Barber was a founding director. "He's always going to hold the place in my heart. I've learned a lot from him and I'll work hard again to honour his memory."

The University of Manitoba, where Barber was a distinguished professor and held the Canada Research Chair in Arctic-System Science, said he was known for his groundbreaking work on snow over sea ice and the application of satellite technologies for their characterization.

The university described Barber as one of Canada's most influential and accomplished Arctic researchers.

"He was very clever, like MacGyver—he was able to quickly fix things and if something was broken or something was missing, he was able to find an alternative," Papakyriakou said, recalling times spent in the field with Barber.

He said he always felt safe working with the Arctic researcher in the field, where he experienced first-hand Barber's good humour and his cooking.

"He'd always be the first one up there to make the meals and he made an incredible curry. Being on sea ice in a camp eating wonderful curry with rice was something which I'll never forget."

Tim Papakyriakou (left) is pictured with David Barber (right) having a morning chat over coffee during a research expedition in Hudson Bay on the Canadian research icebreaker, CCGS Amundsen. Barber passed away on April 15, 2022. (Source: Lucette Barber)

He said Barber was a mentor to many people, with his work creating "opportunity for innumerable students, professors and research staff collectively working to better understand the rapidly changing Arctic, and its impacts on people, diverse habitats in the Arctic and beyond," the University of Manitoba said.

Papakyriakou said Barber, along with Quebec oceanographer Dr. Louis Fortier (who died in October 2020), led some of the largest Arctic research projects in the world—putting Canada in the forefront of Arctic research.

Barber's world renown is evident in the tributes Papakyriakou said have been flooding his email from all corners of the world—Norway, Denmark, Germany, the United States, South America, China, even Africa.

"'He was a pillar internationally of Arctic research," Papakyriakou said. "It really is true—we've lost a real important ambassador for the Arctic and an ambassador for science in losing Dave Barber."

But Barber has left behind a legacy, Papakyriakou says, not only in Arctic research but in the pursuit to better understand the impacts of climate change. He points to Barber's tenacity, perseverance and dedication.

"That's what he'd want us to do—is to keep the wheels turning to, to make sure that we don't stop asking the tough questions."

Papakyriakou said Barber was very proud of his family and drew strength from them. He said his family is still processing his death. The University of Manitoba said Barber is survived by his wife, three children, step-grandson and grandson.

A celebration of life to honour Barber is set to be held on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.