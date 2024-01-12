WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Residential parking ban for snow clearing begins Sunday

    City of Winnipeg crews will begin plowing residential streets on Sunday, and are reminding drivers to ensure they’re parked in the right place to avoid towing.

    A residential parking ban begins Sunday at 7 p.m., and will be in place until 7 a.m. on Jan. 17. The city said the temporary extended winter route parking ban remains in place until 7 a.m. Sunday, while the winter route parking ban comes into effect at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

    Vehicles parked in violation of a residential parking ban may be towed to a nearby street and receive a $200 ticket. The city will use automated licence plate recognition to identify vehicles illegally parked on routes, and will mail tickets to drivers.

    Zones E,L,J,N,S,F, and U will be the first zones cleared by city crews. Residents can check their zone and any scheduled parking bans by calling 311 or downloading the Know Your Zone app.

    The city said approximately 300 pieces of heavy equipment will be used to help clear snow and ice.

