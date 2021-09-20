Residents and staff of First Nations personal care homes in Manitoba to get third COVID-19 vaccine dose

WINNIPEG -

Residents and staff of First Nation personal care homes in Manitoba are now eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced the news Monday morning, adding that the eligibility will expand in October to residents of all personal care homes throughout Manitoba.

Last week, third dose eligibility was announced for immunocompromised Manitobans, those who require a third dose for travel, or those who previously received doses of vaccines not approved by Health Canada.

This is a developing story. More details to come.