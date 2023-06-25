Residents displaced after fire on Balmoral Street

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to a fire in West Broadway Saturday night.

Firefighters responded around 10:21 p.m. to a two-and-a-half storey house in the 200 block of Balmoral Street.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house. The attacked the flames, and declared the fire under control at 10:59 p.m.

Six residents were evacuated from the house. No injuries were reported. A Winnipeg Transit bus was sent to the scene to provide shelter to the evacuees.

The City’s Emergency Social Services team is helping the displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.