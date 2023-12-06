Residents urged to conserve water as Morden declares moderate drought

Residents of Morden, Man., are being urged to reduce their water usage after the city declared a moderate drought stage on Tuesday.

According to the City of Morden, a moderate drought stage is when the water supply is below average levels by three to 5.5 feet of the full supply level.

During a moderate drought, community members are asked to be mindful of their water usage, including taking shorter showers, fixing any leaks, and reducing outdoor watering activities.

As the city aims to reduce water usage by 10 per cent, it is offering residents the following advice on saving water in the winter months:

Insulate pipes and faucets;

Collect and use snowmelt;

Adjust indoor heating;

Maximize dishwasher and washing machine loads;

Limit shower time;

Use a basin when washing dishes; and

Avoid unnecessary flushing.

More information on the restrictions in place, including a mandatory odd-even schedule for landscape and garden watering, can be found online.