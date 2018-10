CTV Winnipeg





A breakdown of who won the mayoral, reeve and councillor races throughout Manitoba.

Beausejour

Mayor:

Councillors:

Brandon

Mayor: Rick Chrest (acclaimed)

Ward 1: Jeff Fawcett

Ward 2: Kris Desjarlais

Ward 3: Barry Cullen

Ward 4: Shaun Cameron

Ward 5: John LoRegio

Ward 6: Bruce Luebke

Ward 7: Shawn Berry (acclaimed)

Ward 8: Ron Brown

Ward 9: Glen Parker

Ward 10: Jan Chaboyer (acclaimed)

Churchill

Mayor:

Councillors:

East St. Paul

Mayor: Shelley Hart (acclaimed)

Ward 1:

Ward 2: Orest Horechko (acclaimed)

Ward 3:

Ward 4: Charles Posthumus (acclaimed)

Ward 5: Michael West (school trustee acclaimed)

Flin Flon

Mayor: Cal Huntley (acclaimed)

Councillors:

Gimli

Mayor:

Councillors:

Hanover

Reeve: Stan Toews (acclaimed)

Ward 1: Travis Doerksen

Ward 2: Bernie Stahn (acclaimed)

Ward 3: Bob Brandt (acclaimed)

Ward 4: John H. Giesbrecht

Ward 5: Darrin Warkentin

Ward 6: Jim Funk (acclaimed)

Headingley

Councillors:

Lac du Bonnet (Town)

Mayor: Gordon Peters (acclaimed)

Councillors:

Lac du Bonnet (RM)

Reeve: Loren Schinkel (acclaimed)

Councillors:

Neepawa

Mayor:

Councillors:

Portage la Prairie (RM)

Reeve: Kameron Blight (acclaimed)

Ward 1: Garth Asham (acclaimed)

Ward 2:

Ward 3: Terry Simpson (acclaimed)

Ward 4: Roy Tufford (acclaimed)

Ward 5: Arnold Verwey (acclaimed)

Ward 6: Dale Wood (acclaimed)

Ward 7: Kevin Blight (acclaimed)

Portage la Prairie (city)

Mayor: Irvine Ferris

Councillors:

Riding Mountain West

Reeve:

Ward 1: Ian Chipelski (acclaimed)

Ward 2: Barry Wowk (acclaimed)

Ward 3:

Ward 4:

Ward 5:

Ward 6: Brett Bauereiss (acclaimed)

Ward 7:

Ward 8: Kathy Bennett (acclaimed)

Ritchot

Mayor: Chris Ewen (acclaimed)

Ward 1: Shane Pelletier

Ward 2: Ronald Mamchuk

Ward 3: Curtis Claydon (acclaimed)

Ward 4: Janine Boulanger (acclaimed)

Selkirk

Mayor: Larry Johannson

Councillors:

Snow Lake

Mayor:

Springfield

Reeve:

Ward 1:

Ward 2:

Ward 3:

Ward 4:

Ward 5:

St. Andrews

Mayor:

Ward 1:

Ward 2: Kristin Hoebee (acclaimed)

Ward 3:

Ward 4:

Ward 5:

Ward 6:

St. Clements

Mayor:

Ward 1:

Ward 2:

St. Francois-Xavier

Reeve: Rick Van Wyk

Ward 1: Barry Straub

Ward 2: Jim Proulx

Ward 3: Matthew Janzen (acclaimed)

Ward 4: Delmer Nott

St. Laurent

Reeve:

Councillors:

Ste. Anne (town)

Mayor:

Councillors:

Ste. Anne (RM)

Reeve: Paul Saindon

Ward 1: Sarah Normandeau

Ward 2: Jake Reimer (acclaimed)

Ward 3: Brent Wery (acclaimed)

Ward 4: Bradley Ingles

Ward 5: Robert Sarrasin

Ward 6: Randy Eros

Stanley

Reeve: Morris A. Olafson (acclaimed)

Ward 1: Peter Harold Froese, Bob Geisbrecht, Don Henry Falk, Ray Unrau

Ward 2:

Steinbach

Mayor: Earl Funk

Councillors:

Stuartburn

Reeve:

Ward 1: Dan Bodz (acclaimed)

Ward 2:

Ward 3: Jerry Lubiansky (acclaimed)

Ward 4:

Retail Cannabis Stores: No

Tache

Mayor:

Ward 1: Jacques Trudeau (acclaimed)

Ward 2:

Ward 3:

Ward 4:

Ward 5:

Ward 6:

Thompson (city)

Head of council: Colleen Smook

Councillors: Les Ellesworth, Kathy Valentino, Jeff Fountain, Brian Lundmark, Earl Colbourne, Duncan Wong, Judy Kolada

Thompson (town)

Reeve: Brian Callum (acclaimed)

Ward 1: Huntley Knox, Royce Burnett (acclaimed)

Ward 2:

Ward 3:

The Pas

Mayor:

Councillors:

Wallace-Woodworth

Reeve:

Ward 1:

Ward 2:

Ward 3: Denis Lachapelle (acclaimed)

West St. Paul

Mayor:

Ward 1:

Ward 2:

Ward 3:

Ward 4:

Winkler

Mayor: Martin Harder (acclaimed)

Councillors: