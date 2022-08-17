Retired priest charged in residential school investigation pleads not guilty
A 92-year-old retired priest charged in connection with an allegation of sexual abuse at a residential school in Manitoba has pleaded not guilty.
Retired Father Arthur Masse of Winnipeg was arrested at his home in June, and charged with one count of indecent assault. The charge stems from an 11-year RCMP investigation into sexual abuse allegations at the former Fort Alexander Residential School between 1968 and 1970.
RCMP previously said the investigation was spurred after police received a tip about the alleged abuse in February 2010, and alleged the incident involved a 10-year-old girl who was a student at the school.
None of the allegations have been proven in court and Masse is presumed innocent. He was released with conditions.
The retired priest's case returned to the courtroom Wednesday in Powerview, Man. Though Masse did not make a physical appearance, his lawyer, George Green, confirmed to CTV News Masse has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Outside the legion hall, where the courtroom was located, a group of First Nations leaders and community members came out to support the victims and survivors.
Among them was 63-year-old Victoria McIntosh, who has identified herself as the victim in the case.
"A lot of us were kept in the dark about the legacy of residential schools, and seeing my fellow survivors—it really gives me a lot of comfort," she said, adding she plans to follow the case 'every step of the way.'
Masse's next court case is set to be moved to Winnipeg, with the next date scheduled for Sept. 14.
Chief Derrick Henderson, chief of Sagkeeng First Nation where the Fort Alexander Residential School was located, was also among those who gathered outside the hall Wednesday. He said the First Nation is providing community supports to McIntosh and other survivors.
He said the First Nation does plan to provide some transportation from Sagkeeng to Winnipeg, a nearly hour and a half drive, to follow the court case.
"This is a huge case involving the courts and involving the church and we need to make sure that justice is done for our people," Henderson said.
Manitoba RCMP has previously confirmed this is the only investigation into residential schools they are involved in, and don't anticipate any further charges to be laid.
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
With files from The Canadian Press
