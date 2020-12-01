WINNIPEG -- As cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba continue to climb along with the death toll, Manitobans and Winnipeggers are receiving an update on some of the care homes hit in the province.

Revera, a company that runs several care homes in Winnipeg, provided an update on Monday for some of its facilities including the hard-hit centres like Maples and Parkview Place.

MAPLES PERSONAL CARE HOME

Revera said since the start of the pandemic, 149 residents at Maples Personal Care Home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The active cases have dropped dramatically, however, as only seven people are considered active cases.

Maples has been the site of many deaths as 47 people have passed away to date.

On the staff side of things, 61 employees have tested positive and 15 of them are still active right now and isolating at home.

Due to the severity of the situation at Maples, Revera called in the Canadian Red Cross for help on Nov. 15.

Since the Red Cross has arrived, the team has helped with housekeeping, companionship, and other tasks.

"The Canadian Red Cross team includes support aides and an occupational health and safety advisor and site manager," said Dr. Rhonda Collins, who is the chief medical officer for Revera, in a release.

Revera said it continues to work closely with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority during this time.

"We are maintaining pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices."

PARKVIEW PLACE

Parkview Place has been another care home that has been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks.

An outbreak was declared at the care home on Sept. 15 and since that time 118 residents have tested positive. There are currently five active cases, but the home has had 29 people pass away due to COVID-19.

Several staff members have also had to isolate as 37 employees tested positive. Two of the staff members are still considered active cases and are self-isolating. The others who have had their cases resolved have now returned to work.

CHARLESWOOD CARE CENTRE

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Charleswood Care Centre on Nov. 20 and in that time 34 residents have tested positive.

Two residents have also passed away.

The care home also has 15 staff members who have tested for COVID-19 and they are all self-isolating.

HERITAGE LODGE LONG-TERM CARE HOME

There is some good news regarding Heritage Lodge that saw an outbreak declared on Sept. 23.

The home saw 19 residents test positive and at this point, there are no active cases.

However, five people have died since the start of the outbreak, There are only three active cases among staff members. The other 11 employees have recovered.

BEACON HILL LODGE PERSONAL CARE HOME

Beacon Hill Lodge has also been hit by COVID-19 and an outbreak was declared on Sept. 1.

Fifteen residents have tested positive and only two residents are listed as active cases.

The care home has also had one death during the outbreak.

Seven staff members are currently in self-isolation and 13 total employees had COVID-19.

POSEIDON LONG-TERM CARE HOME

The outbreak at Poseidon Long-Term Care Home has only had staff members affected since the outbreak occurred on Oct. 31.

Four staff have become cases, but they have all recovered.

At each care home, Revera said residents are being monitored twice a day and that staff is screened at the beginning and the end of their shifts.

Enhanced cleaning is also taking place, especially on high touch surfaces around the care home, including in the rooms of residents, common areas, and staff rooms.

"Revera continues to do everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our long-term care homes and retirement residences."