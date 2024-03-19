Rick Bowness stepping away from Jets for 'minor medical procedure'

Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness will not be behind the bench for the team’s next game, the organization announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the team said Bowness is missing the game due to a "minor medical procedure," and is back in Winnipeg for treatment.

The team said Bowness will rejoin the Jets once he is feeling better.

Until then, Scott Arniel will serve as interim head coach until Bowness returns.