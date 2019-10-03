

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Saint Boniface--Saint Vital and read about the riding's political history and demographics:

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Réjeanne Caron – Conservative Party of Canada

Billie Cross – New Democratic Party

Ben Linnick – Green Party of Canada

Adam McAllister – People’s Party of Canada

Baljeet Sharma – Independent

Dan Vandal – Liberal Party of Canada*

2015 Federal Election

When then-incumbent Conservative Shelly Glover announced she would not run for re-election in 2015, the riding was left open for a new candidate to take over. Former Winnipeg city councillor Dan Vandal won the riding for the Liberal Party with more than 14,000 votes.

History

The riding of St. Boniface was created in 1925.

It was renamed to Saint Boniface -- Saint Vital during the 2012 electoral redistribution.

It’s been historically Liberal since it was created. In the riding’s 94 years, the Tories have only been elected four times.

Boundaries

Includes the former downtown of Saint Boniface.

It sits to the east of the Red River, with the Canadian Pacific Railway bordering the north of the riding.

The southeast of the riding extends almost to Red River Floodway.

Industries

Saint Boniface is home to many tourist attractions, including old city hall, the historic Fort Gibraltar and the grave of Metis leader Louis Riel.

The riding includes The Royal Canadian Mint, which makes 55 billion coins for more than 75 countries.

Includes the Université de Saint-Boniface and the St. Boniface Hospital.

The east section of the riding includes a number of railyards, an oil refinery, stockyards, and food processing plants.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data