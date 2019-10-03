WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Saint Boniface--Saint Vital and read about the riding's political history and demographics:

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

  • Réjeanne Caron – Conservative Party of Canada
  • Billie Cross – New Democratic Party
  • Ben Linnick – Green Party of Canada
  • Adam McAllister – People’s Party of Canada
  • Baljeet Sharma – Independent
  • Dan Vandal – Liberal Party of Canada*

2015 Federal Election

When then-incumbent Conservative Shelly Glover announced she would not run for re-election in 2015, the riding was left open for a new candidate to take over. Former Winnipeg city councillor Dan Vandal won the riding for the Liberal Party with more than 14,000 votes.

History

  • The riding of St. Boniface was created in 1925.
  • It was renamed to Saint Boniface -- Saint Vital during the 2012 electoral redistribution.
  • It’s been historically Liberal since it was created. In the riding’s 94 years, the Tories have only been elected four times.

Boundaries

  • Includes the former downtown of Saint Boniface.
  • It sits to the east of the Red River, with the Canadian Pacific Railway bordering the north of the riding.
  • The southeast of the riding extends almost to Red River Floodway.

Industries

  • Saint Boniface is home to many tourist attractions, including old city hall, the historic Fort Gibraltar and the grave of Metis leader Louis Riel.
  • The riding includes The Royal Canadian Mint, which makes 55 billion coins for more than 75 countries.
  • Includes the Université de Saint-Boniface and the St. Boniface Hospital.
  • The east section of the riding includes a number of railyards, an oil refinery, stockyards, and food processing plants.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data

  • Has a population of 89,818
  • Average income in the riding is $48,198
  • 19.3 per cent identify of the population as a visible minority
  • 12.4 per cent of the population identify as Indigenous