

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- Find out who's running in Winnipeg Centre and read about the riding's political history and demographics:

Candidates

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Ryan Dyck – Conservative Party of Canada

Leah Gazan – New Democratic Party

Stephanie Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Yogi Henderson – People’s Party of Canada

Robert-Falcon Ouellette – Liberal Party of Canada*

Andrea Shalay – Green Party of Canada

2015 Federal Election

Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette ended an 18-year-long New Democratic hold on the riding. Ouellette beat incumbent Pat Martin by nearly 9,000 votes. Leading up to the 2015 election, Martin had held the riding for six consecutive terms.

History

The riding was first created in 1914, electing a unionist MP in 1917.

The riding swung to the left following the 1919 General Strike.

In 1921, it elected Labour Independent J.S. Woodsworth.

In 1924, the riding was turned into Winnipeg North Centre, until 1997. It was then re-created as Winnipeg Centre.

From 1997 to 2011, the riding was held by NDP MP Pat Martin.

It swung to the centre in 2015, electing Liberal MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette.

Boundaries

Winnipeg Centre sits between the Assiniboine River and the Canadian Pacific Railway.

It is bordered on the east by the James Richardson International Airport and on the west by the Red River.

Industries

The riding includes the large majority of downtown Winnipeg including Portage Place Shopping Centre, and the Exchange District.

It includes the Health Sciences Centre, along with the University of Winnipeg and a number of Red River College campuses.

The riding is home to the Manitoba Legislative Building, the Hudson’s Bay Company, and the Great West Life building.

Demographics

Note: according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census data