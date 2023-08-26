Rising Tide Challenge raising money for Dream Factory

A Winnipeg investment advisor is hoping his commitment to climb Mount Everest will inspire others to do the same and raise money to help kids reach their dreams, but he doesn't have to travel to Nepal to do it.

As part of the Endeavour Rising Tide Challenge, Grant White, managing partner at Endeavor Wealth Management, is actually climbing Whistler Blackcomb Mountain to raise funds for The Dream Factory.

"I always thought it would be really cool to climb a mountain one day," said White. "I didn’t know I would be doing it this soon to be honest.

The popular B.C. ski resort will serve as the backdrop in late September as White climbs the mountain eight times in order to equal the height of Mount Everest.

White came across a group that organizes mountain climbs and decided he was up for the challenge. But he wanted to get more people involved closer to home in order to raise more money for the Dream Factory.

The Dream Factory helps children battling life-threatening illnesses realize their dreams, giving them hope for the future.

White created his own mountain to climb at 201 Portage Avenue, one of the high-rise business towers located at Portage and Main. Participants in the Rising Tide Challenge will climb the building's 28-floor staircase eight times – as part of a team or solo – to reach a height equivalent to Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Trail’s 3,900 feet.

"There's no mountains around Winnipeg worth climbing anyway," said White.

Teams are typically made up of four people, with each climbing up the stairs twice. Solo participants like White will be doing all eight climbs on their own.

Climbers are collecting pledges as they prepare for the gruelling physical challenge. White is raising money for a young man named Chad who is battling cancer.

"Such an inspiring young man," White said. "He has this goal of wanting to go to the Kennedy Space Center."

Their goal is to raise a total of $29,029, or one dollar for every foot of Mount Everest.

The Winnipeg climb at 201 Portage takes place on Sept. 8. Anyone interested in participating can register online.

White will travel to B.C. on Sept. 23 and 24 to complete his part of the challenge.