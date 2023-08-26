Rising Tide Challenge raising money for Dream Factory

Participants in the Rising Tide Challenge will climb the building's 28-floor staircase eight times – as part of a team or solo – to reach a height equivalent to Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Trail’s 3,900 feet. (Source: Endeavour Wealth Management) Participants in the Rising Tide Challenge will climb the building's 28-floor staircase eight times – as part of a team or solo – to reach a height equivalent to Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Trail’s 3,900 feet. (Source: Endeavour Wealth Management)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island