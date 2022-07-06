Road access restored in Whiteshell Provincial Park after spring flooding
Road access restored in Whiteshell Provincial Park after spring flooding
Road access has been restored in Whiteshell Provincial Park after spring flooding wreaked havoc, but the province says delays are still expected in the park.
The province said Provincial Road 307 has fully reopened from Seven Sisters Falls to Rennie. However, floodwaters remain on the road in some areas and crews are still working on repairs. The province says those heading through the park should expect delays and need to slow down when passing work crews.
The province said the tunnels at Caddy Lake have also reopened.
"However, water levels remain high with very strong currents," the province said in a news release. "Paddling through the tunnels is not recommended until water levels recede further."
Cottagers, campers and residents who are heading back into the park should bring their own drinking water with them, or be ready to boil their water. The province said fill stations and pump houses in the north Whiteshell may be under a boil water order until testing is complete on the water.
IN PICTURES: 'Overwhelming' flood in the Whiteshell Provincial Park
While some areas are reopening, parts of the park are still dealing with floodwaters. The Otter Falls and White Lake campgrounds are both expected to remain closed until July 29 at least.
"Future rainfall may continue to make wet conditions worse in several other campgrounds across the province, which could result in partial campsite closures," the province said, adding those with reservations will be contacted if their campsite is closed.
The province said the Rainbow Beach Provincial Park campground is closed until at least July 21, though the beach is open for day use. The Birch Point Provincial Park campground and boat launch are also closed until at least July 21.
The province said there are watercraft restrictions currently in place in Nopiming and the Whiteshell. More details about the restrictions and boat launch closures can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Conservative party not printing new ballots despite Patrick Brown's disqualification
Despite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Climate change will create 'thirsty' ecosystems, new study suggests
A new study by climate scientists suggests some 'hot spot regions' around the world contain ecosystems that are at-risk due to water availability.
Regina
-
Premier Scott Moe defends in-house Sask. autonomy meetings amid opposition criticism
The premier has enlisted former and current MLAs to lead in-house meetings regarding Saskatchewan’s “provincial autonomy.”
-
Cyclist dies following recent collision with truck
A 28-year-old cyclist has died following a recent collision with a truck in Regina.
-
Regina police investigate attempted murder on Cameron Street
An assault that resulted in a 31-year-old man being taken to hospital with serious injuries is under investigation, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
Saskatoon massage therapist charged for alleged sexual assault incidents spanning a 25-year period
A Saskatoon massage therapist is facing additional sexual assault charges.
-
Accused in Saskatoon murder trial tells judge he knows 'a lot about guns and ammunition'
Court of Queen's Bench heard Greg Fertuck raise concerns about his legal counsel to the judge Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mayor now opposes Kingsway project after costs soar to $215M
Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger has reversed his stance on the Kingsway Entertainment District and is now opposed to the project after the latest estimates put the cost at almost $215 million.
-
Former Sudbury Mayor Maurice Lamoureux has died
Former Sudbury Mayor Maurice Lamoureux died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
Edmonton
-
Drayton Valley opens new shelter pods for residents needing a place to rest
Drayton Valley is the second community in Alberta to set up small pod-style shelters that can be accessed overnight by anyone needing a place to stay.
-
Oilers to open next season at home vs. Canucks
The first six games of the season are at home, including a Battle of Alberta on Saturday, Oct. 15.
-
EPS officer charged with assault after off-duty incident
An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident earlier this year.
Toronto
-
Ontario has likely entered new COVID-19 wave driven by BA.5 subvariant, science table warns
Ontario has likely entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more infectious BA.5 subvariant, the province’s science advisory table says.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Calgary
-
Why is gas more expensive in Calgary than Toronto? Retail experts weigh in
Calgary drivers might be asking why the price of gasoline is more expensive in their energy rich province where oil is refined and extracted than in Ontario, but one retail expert claims to have the answer.
-
Calgary Flames take on Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche in 2022-23 home opener
The Calgary Flames will face off against the Colorado Avalanche in their 2022-23 season home opener this fall.
-
Belting it out on the bus: Karaoke Bus rolls into Calgary
Calgary Transit officials say a pilot project to let riders sing on a modified city bus is more than just a one hit wonder.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal Alouettes fire head coach Khari Jones
The Montreal Alouettes have fired their head coach and their defensive co-ordinator, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors': Liberal leader reacts to ER doctors leaving Quebec
The leader of Quebec's Liberal Party paused her vacation briefly on Wednesday to react to the news that two young emergency room doctors have quit their jobs in their hometown of Montreal to work in Toronto.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M. | With another COVID climb, Quebec health minister calls news conference for Thursday morning
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, public health officials have called a news conference for Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
-
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
-
Alstom exec says LRT train manufacturer did not get adequate maintenance access
The penultimate day of the public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit system saw some sharp words from the train manufacturer.
Atlantic
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and a consecutive three years for child abandonment in connection with the young mother's death.
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' reconsidering role in inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are considering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
Kitchener
-
18 Waterloo region stores report overnight break-ins Wednesday: police
Break-ins targeting restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores have been reported in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.
-
Average home sale price in K-W drops for fourth straight month
The average sale price now sits at $791,674, down 24 per cent from February when it topped $1 million.
-
Police officer loses service-issued baton
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is searching for a baton misplaced by an officer late last week.
Vancouver
-
Video shows suspect in disturbing machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Weeks after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, authorities have yet to identify the person responsible – but new surveillance video is offering a glimpse of a suspect.
-
Duplex owner must clean up trash, stop letting people sleep in cars on common property, B.C. tribunal rules
Residents of a B.C. duplex have been ordered to – among other things – stop letting people sleep in their cars parked in front of the property, according to a ruling on a dispute between owners.
-
B.C.'s 5 deadliest communities for black bears
More black bears were killed by conservation officers in the Prince George area than any other community in British Columbia, according to 2021 statistics compiled by an animal rights group.
Vancouver Island
-
35-year-old man was laying in roadway when killed by vehicle near Courtenay: RCMP
Investigators say a man was laying in the roadway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle near Courtenay, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
Saanich, B.C., bank shooting motive may never be known, says criminologist
Questions of what would motivate twin brothers to enter a British Columbia bank dressed in body armour and prepared for a gun battle remain unanswered, but a criminologist sees similarities to two other young men who terrified Canadians in 2019.
-
New apartment construction in Esquimalt to include 'deeply affordable' units
The rental price for 68 of the units will be set at 30 per cent of the tenant's gross income, while 28 of the units will start at $375 for a studio and $715 for a four-bedroom suite, according to the federal government.