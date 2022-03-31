Road closures in Brandon beginning next week for new bridge construction

Roadways in Brandon are closing until the end of the year as construction starts on the Daly Overpass.

A new four-lane bridge, along with a separate pedestrian and active transportation bridge, is replacing the 58-year-old Daly Overpass.

The $65-million project will include new on- and off-ramps to connect 18th Street with Pacific Avenue.

Starting on April 4 at 6 a.m., the following routes will be closed due to construction;

The Pacific Avenue loop under 18th Street (PTH 10)

Pacific Avenue west of 15th Street to 18th Street

A signed detour is in place, and motorists are advised to use Ross Avenue and Princess Avenue during the closure.

The road closures will be in effect until December, and the overpass project is expected to wrap up in 2024. According to the province, two lanes of traffic on 18th Street will be maintained throughout construction.