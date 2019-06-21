

CTV Winnipeg





While Winnipeggers are putting on their dancing shoes to take in the Jazz Festival and other special events this weekend, the City of Winnipeg is warning drivers to be aware of road closures.

Northbound Smith Street from Ellice Avenue to Notre Dame Avenue will be closed from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

That’s because of special events being held in the Odeon Triangle park on Burton Cummings Theatre event nights.

In addition, northbound King Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue will be closed to traffic from Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for the Jazz Festival.

Pedestrians will be able to walk in the area and business hours won’t be affected.