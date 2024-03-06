Robbery suspect rams into police cars, gets stuck in snow: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested a suspect in a series of break-ins after the car he was driving got stuck in the snow.
The incident began around 8 p.m. on March 2 when police received a report of a man trying to break in to an empty home in the RM of Springfield. Police said the suspect then drove away in a vehicle, which had been stolen out of Winnipeg.
Officers began to patrol the area, with RCMP receiving further reports about the stolen vehicle. This information led police to a residential area in St. Clements, where Mounties found the suspect vehicle in a driveway and subsequently boxed it in.
The suspect attempted to drive away, ramming into two police vehicles in the process. Police note the stolen vehicle then got stuck in the snow.
Police allege the driver refused to listen to their commands and continued to try and drive away. Officers then broke the window and managed to get the man out of the car.
Mounties said the suspect was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine. Police searched the car and found a substantial amount of stolen property, including purses, wallets, and power tools.
The RCMP continued to investigate and linked the suspect to several other break-ins and thefts. The stolen items were returned to their rightful owners.
A 28-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges, including assault on a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of breaking and enter with intent.
