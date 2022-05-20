Rolling Stones exhibit less than a month away from opening

In less than a month fans of the Rolling Stones will be getting plenty of satisfaction as a new exhibition will be opening up all about the rock band.

Unzipped will open on June 11 at Expo Live! at Portage Place and will feature more than $40 million worth of memorabilia from the Rolling Stones.

The show will include wardrobe sets, stage setups, a studio set, the Stones' original apartment and even the guitar played by Keith Richards.

A stage model of the Bridges to Babylon show in 2015. May 19, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

"If you are a music fan, there's nothing better than to see the history of the Rolling Stones here in front of your very eyes," said Kevin Donnelly, the senior vice president of True North Sports and Entertainment.

Donnelly said the set up for the exhibition is quite the undertaking, noting they have already been working for a month and still have a lot more work to do before opening day.

"It is remarkable. Not only to see it unfold, but to see what is in these cases. To see the Rolling Stones' history open up and transform and become a live active display right before our eyes."

Mannequins still under wraps. Each mannequin will have an unique outfit from on of the Rolling Stones' members. May 19, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

A pair of shoes on a mannequin which is part of one of the Rolling Stones' wardrobe pieces. May 19, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

He added unless people were invited backstage at a Stones' concert, this is as close as you can get to see the history of the band.

Winnipeg is only one of two Canadian stops for this event and once it wraps up on July 31, it will be heading back to London, England.

Pictures from the Rolling Stones. May 19, 2022. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)