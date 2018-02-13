

CTV Winnipeg





Two styles of children's rompers are being recalled by Tea Living Inc., according to Health Canada.

The recall said the clothes can pose a choking hazard, as snaps on the neck area of the vermillion and fuchsia with floral print rompers can detach.

The affected rompers have the style numbers 7F32500 and 7F32504. The style numbers were printed on a hangtag attached to the romper and on a tag inside.

According to the recall, the company has yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, but has received five consumer reports in the United States about the snap in the neck area coming loose.

The rompers hit shelves and online last summer in Canada and in the United States.

Tea Living Inc. is asking all consumers to immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and contact them to receive a refund.