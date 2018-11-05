A new term, a new team.

Mayor Brian Bowman added one new face to his executive policy committee, while moving around some of his key players.

"We all have a job to do to build residents a better, more efficient city and today I'm announcing appointments to help do just that,” said Bowman.

First time councillor-elect Sherri Rollins from Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry is the only new member on EPC. She becomes chair of protection and community services. The appointment adds a second woman to the committee.

"I ran to be a protective ward voice but also to play that city-wide roll," said Rollins.

The five other EPC members from prior to the election will stay on, but Bowman did shuffle some of their committee chair positions.

Cindy Gilroy moves from innovation to water and waste, Brian Mayes shifts from water and waste to property and development, and John Orlikow switches from property and development to innovation.

After four years as property and development chair, Orlikow says he asked for the change.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity to get the innovation committee to what it should be, which is more of an economic development file," said Orlikow.

The rest of Bowman's executive team remains the same.

Scott Gillingham says on as finance chair and Matt Allard continues as head of Infrastructure and Public Works.

Beyond EPC, a couple of rookies will be on deck for Bowman if need be.

St. Norbert-Seine River councillor-elect Markus Chambers has been named deputy mayor.

"I'm someone all members of council can count on including the Mayor, and that's what I intend to prove over the next four years," said Chambers.

Vivian Santos formerly worked in Bowman’s office and as an executive assistant to the Point Douglas councillor. Santos becomes acting deputy mayor.

"Working at City Hall over the last four years has been a good experience and has prepared me for some of the decisions coming forward," said Santos.

Bowman says they will also take part in some of the closed door meetings with EPC, similar to the practice in his last term.

"If you're asking if there will be invitations for briefings for the deputy mayor and the acting deputy mayor the answer is yes," said Bowman.

The new councilors will take the Oath of Office Tuesday night at the first council meeting. The new speaker and deputy speaker will both be elected at that time.