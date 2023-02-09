Rossburn break-and-enter leads to drug and weapons bust: RCMP

An attempted break-and-enter in Rossburn, Man. has led RCMP to a large drug and weapons arrest.

Russell RCMP say it started Feb. 3 around 3 a.m. when officers responded to a break-and-enter at a house on Main Street in Rossburn.

Two suspects fled the scene. Mounties tracked down one of them nearby. They say the 32-year-old man from Winnipeg appeared to be on drugs and was not dressed for the weather.

Police could not find the second suspect. The 32-year-old was kept in a cell overnight and released the following morning without charges.

As the investigation continued the next day, RCMP issued a search warrant for a house on Crocus Road in Rossburn.

During the search, officers found approximately 188 grams of cocaine, 732 grams of methamphetamine, two loaded restricted firearms, ammunition, cell phones and other drug-related paraphernalia.

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman – both from Winnipeg – were arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court in May.

Russell RCMP continue to investigate.