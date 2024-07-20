Roughriders' defence pivotal in beating Blue Bombers 19-9
The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to the win column with a 19-9 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday.
The Riders were coming off their first loss of the CFL season, a 35-20 defeat at the hands of the host B.C. Lions on July 13. The victory improved Saskatchewan's record to 5-1 while the Bombers dropped to 2-5. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for Winnipeg.
The Riders scored the game's only touchdown midway through the third quarter when quarterback Shea Patterson engineered a six-play, 83-yard drive. He was four-for-four passing for 62 yards on the drive, which ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Clint Ratkovich. It was the first CFL touchdown for the 26-year-old rookie and it gave the Riders a 13-6 lead.
On Winnipeg's next possession, quarterback Zach Collaros drove the Bombers to Saskatchewan 25-yard line. On a first-down play, Collaros was flushed out of the pocket and threw an ill-advised pass back against the grain that was intercepted by Riders linebacker Adam Auclair.
Taking over on their own 22-yard line, the Riders moved the ball deep into Winnipeg territory. After a 29-yard pass interference penalty on Winnipeg's Tyrell Ford, Patterson connected with rookie receiver Ajou Ajou on a 34-yard completion to the Winnipeg 18-yard line. Ajou took a short toss from Patterson in the flat and broke a tackle from Winnipeg veteran linebacker Adam Bighill to escape down the sideline for the big gain.
Willie Jefferson got some of that yardage back with a 16-yard sack of Patterson on the next play. Following an 11-yard run by A.J. Ouellette, the Riders increased their lead to 16-6 with a 31-yard field goal by Brett Lauther on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
The Bombers narrowed the deficit to 16-9 with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard field goal by Sergio Castillo, his third field goal of the game.
The Saskatchewan defence, which has earned a reputation this season for creating turnovers, came up with a big play with 2:36 left in the game. Bombers receiver Nik Demski caught a 20-yard pass at the Saskatchewan 25-yard line but Riders linebacker Jameer Thurman punched the ball loose with the home team taking over on its 29-yard line.
Ajou moved the Riders into Winnipeg territory with a 46-yard reception. It was his fourth catch of the game for 110 yards, and it set up Lauther's fourth field goal of the game with 1:32 remaining. Th 31-yard field goal increased Saskatchewan's lead to 19-9.
There was a minor melee at the end of the game after Bighill tackled Patterson who was trying to run out the clock. The Riders took exception to the hit, which was right in front of their bench, and confronted Bighill. The Bombers then ran onto the field as well.
Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first half with the only scoring coming from the kickers. Castillo was successful from 35 and 56 yards, while Lauther hit from 28 and 41 yards. Castillo was short on a 61-yard field goal attempt late in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Blue Bombers: Visit the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) on Saturday, July 27.
Roughriders: Visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-1) on Thursday.
