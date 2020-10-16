WINNIPEG -- Classes will be full at Red River College when the school starts teaching how to perform COVID-19 testing.

The college said less than 24 hours after announcing the program, all three sections of the COVID-19 micro-credential course were full.

The program was announced on Wednesday, in partnership with the province, to help train more healthcare professionals and healthcare students on how to properly perform a nose swab test for COVID-19.

The school said it originally had enough space for 90 students and that has been completely filled.

There is also a waitlist in place and the school is working with the provincial government to add more sections as needed.

The first cohort for the class is scheduled to start on Monday.

Those still looking to register for the class can do so online.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story with more information when it is available.