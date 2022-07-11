Rule banning specific activities on legislative grounds too vague, critics say

New provincial regulations ban specific activities from the legislative grounds and surrounding precinct, including parking a vehicle that interferes with normal traffic flow, or blocks access to the building – but critics of the new rule say it's too vague.

Living next door to the Manitoba Legislature, Madeline Rae experienced February's truck convoy firsthand.

“Train horn overnight and every hour on the hour,” said Rae. “I had to put headphones on to rest in my apartment."

She appreciates the right to protest but feels the convoy should not have been allowed to occupy the area.

"In terms of the honking and the vehicles and blocking traffic like that for that period of time, absolutely not."

With the new rules, there is an exemption allowed and the chief of legislature security can grant one with conditions. The exemption could be granted to encampments similar to the one on the east side of the legislature that has been up for a year.

A member of the encampment, who did not want to do an interview, tells CTV News they are here until all children are recovered from residential schools and have no plans of leaving despite the new rules.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says the loophole is too vague, and says the province needs to clarify it to ensure the rules aren't applied in a discriminatory fashion.

"They got to thread the needle on it to ensure people are protected, but that it's fair as to who's being allowed to do what, because right now it isn't clear enough," said Lamont.

There is also a rule barring damage to property. This one comes after the Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth statues were toppled on Canada Day in 2021.

The new regulations also prohibit tents, portable shelters, generators, portable toilets, trailers and firewood from being deposited for the purpose of an occupation. Fires are also not permitted.

In a statement, a caucus spokesperson for Manitoba’s NDP also called for a better understanding.

“The government must be transparent and fair about how it plans to welcome all Manitobans and keep them safe on the Legislature grounds,” the statement said.

In a statement, a justice spokesperson for the province says the new regulations balance the right to legally demonstrate while ensuring the safety of those who work and live here.

"As with all illegal activities, it will be left to law enforcement officials through their discretion to enforce these laws including any that occur on the legislative grounds," the spokesperson said.

Rae would like the rules clarified too. She says the east encampment has been peaceful and should be permitted.

"I think we need to protect the rights of the Indigenous people who are camping on this government land because I do believe it belongs to them," said Rae.

Under the rules, setting off fireworks on the grounds is also banned. Violators can be evicted from the premises and fined up to $5,000.