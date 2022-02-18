Rural Manitoba educator concerned about snow day pileup for students

WINNIPEG -

A school division in Manitoba’s Interlake region is on the verge of having a record amount of snow days this year with the worst of the winter weather still to come.

Donald Nikkel, the superintendent of Human Resources and Policy in the Lakeshore School Division, says so far, they have had 10 snow days, on par with the division's record. Nikkel is expecting the snow to get even worse in a few weeks.

"As educators, we are very concerned when we are seeing this occurring in, and on top of, other learning disruptions," Nikkel said. "We are doing the best we can in order to accelerate learning when we do have students in the building but it has definitely been a challenge for everyone."

So far, they have not noticed a difference in student learning, but are keeping a close eye on students. If they know in advance, students are sent home with the needed technology but it is not always possible.

"A lot of our houses do not have great Internet so it is hard to connect."

The constant snowfall makes it tough for their buses to drive students to school. He says municipal crews are trying their best to help students get to class, but the snow is too much for them to handle.

Monique Leclaire dropped her daughter off at an Ile des Chenes Maternelle Friday morning when buses weren't running, but by the afternoon, she got a call saying all students needed to be picked up early. Her daughter has not had a full week of school since coming back from the winter break.

"For someone in kindergarten, remote learning is not easy," Leclaire said. "How do you get a five-year-old to concentrate on a screen for however long they want them too?"

She says juggling her daycare and daughter's schoolwork is almost impossible but is grateful for the efforts of educators during the rough weather.