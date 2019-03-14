

The Canadian Press





Manitoba is preparing to roll-out the sale of retail cannabis in rural areas.

Nearly 100 organizations have pre-qualified for the second wave of retail store openings, although it is not clear how many will get licences.

The provincial government says it wants to thwart the black market by having retail cannabis stores within a 30-minute drive of most people's homes.

Last year, the province approved four retailers to sell legal pot in 19 stores, mostly in Winnipeg and Brandon.

The Manitoba Hotel Association says its members, many of whom already sell beer in rural areas, are awaiting government approval.