Rural roads closed after washouts

Two routes are being impacted by washout conditions Monday night.

Manitoba 511 says Northeast of Robin, Highway 594, between PR 367 and PR 584 is only open to local traffic. Manitoba 511 says those drivers should be cautious of the severe washout.

North of Roblin, Provincial Road 594 is closed for half a kilometer because of a washout. The closure is approximately 11 kilometers north of Provincial Trunk Highway 83.