WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Rural roads closed after washouts

Manitoba road closed. (file image) Manitoba road closed. (file image)
Share

Two routes are being impacted by washout conditions Monday night.

Manitoba 511 says Northeast of Robin, Highway 594, between PR 367 and PR 584 is only open to local traffic. Manitoba 511 says those drivers should be cautious of the severe washout.

North of Roblin, Provincial Road 594 is closed for half a kilometer because of a washout. The closure is approximately 11 kilometers north of Provincial Trunk Highway 83.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained

Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News