Russ Wyatt elected in Transcona

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared that Russ Wyatt has been elected city councillor of Winnipeg's Transcona Ward.

This is Wyatt's second time being elected city councillor for Transcona. He previously served as the ward's councillor for 16 years before stepping down in 2018 due to personal reasons.

During the campaign, Wyatt said he would fight to get the ward the funding it deserves and push major projects like the East of the Red RecPlex forward.