WINNIPEG -- As the weather heats up and road construction increases, an annual campaign is reminding motorists to be aware of construction workers.

The 2020 Safe Road campaign, which launched Wednesday, reminds drivers to slow down and use extra caution in construction zones

"The injury risk increases drastically during spring and summer, as road construction projects get underway throughout Manitoba," said Ron Schuler, Minister of Infrastructure in a press release to CTV News.

According to a spokesperson for the Workers Compensation Board of Manitoba (WCB), there were 242 injuries and six deaths in the construction sector due to transportation-related accidents. WCB said those numbers only cover five years, from 2013 to 2018.

To increase awareness, the campaign will hit the airwaves through radio and other social media outlets.

“All motorists should remember that those working on and around our roadways are entitled to a safe and healthy workplace, just like all workers,” said Schuler.

Jamie Hall, COO of SAFE Work Manitoba, said in a news release that people who work on or around roadways face many risks on the job.

“For taking this risk and for the work they do, motorists owe them their attention and caution. We all need to slow down when driving in construction zones and other areas where they work,” said Hall.

City of Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman also joined the call for drivers to slow down.

“We all have a part to play to make our roads safer for everyone, and the most important message to drivers who approach construction zones is to use caution and just slow down,” Bowman stated.

The SAFE Roads Committee combines 12 agencies, including Manitoba Public Insurance, Construction Safety Association of Manitoba, and the Manitoba Trucking Association.