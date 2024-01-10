Safety officers another step closer to riding Winnipeg Transit buses

Community safety officers are another step closer to riding Winnipeg city buses, according to a new report to the mayor’s inner circle.

The report in the Executive Policy Committee agenda gives an update on the community safety team, which now needs provincial approval to operate.

The program was created in the 2023 budget to address concerns on buses in Winnipeg.

Under the Police Service Act, a municipality wishing to operate a community safety program must enter into an agreement with the province’s justice minister before it can begin.

The agreement needs to address the management, financing, and supervision of the program, as well as the relationship between police and community safety officers. It must also give information on the process of dealing with complaints about the conduct of the officers.

“Robust discussion has occurred between the Public Service and counterparts within Manitoba Justice, and a draft Operating Agreement is in the final stages,” the report reads.

The report said 21 safety officers have been hired for the program, with training set to begin in January. Those who successfully complete the training will graduate on Feb. 16, 2024.

The report will be discussed at the executive policy committee meeting on Jan. 16.