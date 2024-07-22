Sage Creek residents looking at possible watch group to help curb crime

Residents in a south-Winnipeg neighbourhood are ready to take matters into their own hands following a rash of car break-ins late last week.

People living in Sage Creek say they are tired of crime in the area – the most recent happening last Friday when some people woke up to smashed car windows and their garages broken into.

Some neighbours are now calling for the formation of a community patrol group, which advocates say could help curb crime.

Tracey Alderson was one of the victims of the break-ins, having her e-bike stolen, and she thinks a watch group would be a good idea.

"I think it would be needed here," said Alderson. "I just wish the police has more resources to devote to something like this, because even so, it seems they don't get prosecuted if they're caught."

Detlef Hindemith, the program administrator for Manitoba Citizens on Patrol Program, said these kinds of watch groups can provide assistance to police.

"We are an extra set of eyes and ears for law enforcement," said Hindemith.

The Manitoba Citizens on Patrol Program has residents patrolling the streets in about 40 communities across the province, including four in Winnipeg.

"You are documenting details."

Leila Castro had a similar idea when she started 204 Neighbourhood Watch in the Maples seven years ago.

"So we try to be proactive by going out, being visible, by letting people know that, 'Hey, we are facing a problem here,'" said Castro.

The group has grown to have more than 100 people involved and Castro now helps other neighbourhoods get their own patrols on the streets.

"I do believe that if we help each other in the city, if we’re going to have the same thinking about keeping our neighbourhood safe, I believe we will have impact by doing that."

Alderson just hopes something will be done to prevent this in the future.

In the meantime, she has left a message on her garage door for any would-be thieves, saying, "Move along. Nothing to steal here. We gave already."