Salad kit recalled due to undeclared allergens

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has recalled a chopped salad kit due to undeclared allergens on the package.

The specific kit is the PC Sesame Wonton Chopped Salad Kit with the best before date of April 9, 2023. The lot code is B083011.

"While there have been no reported cases of illness relating to the product, it is being recalled from the marketplace due to undeclared allergens including milk, egg and mustard," Loblaw said in a news release.

The salad was sold between March 28 and March 30 in western Canada at Extra Foods, Independent, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club and Shoppers Drug Mart.

All units have been removed from store shelves and people can return the product for a refund.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern."