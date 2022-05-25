Salvation Army to shut down in Thompson, Man. next month

The Salvation Army is officially leaving Thompson, Man. next month.

The organization made the announcement on Wednesday, noting operations will end in the community on June 27.

“It has been a very difficult decision for The Salvation Army to conclude our presence in the community of Thompson,” Major Les Marshall, divisional commander for The Salvation Army’s Prairie Division, said in a news release.

“We are very grateful for all those who have supported the various Salvation Army ministries in Thompson over the years, and we know that many individuals and families in the community have been impacted through the support they have received from The Salvation Army over the years."

Marshall's statement adds the Salvation Army is working with other local organizations to ensure supports and services provided by the organization will continue in Thompson.

The organization said its worshiping congregation held its final service on May 1 and thrift store operations are expected to close on May 28. Emergency food supports will wrap up on June 15.

CTV Winnipeg has reached out to the Salvation Army for additional comment.