Sam is back as packed Hi Neighbour Festival brings thousands to Transcona

It was a weekend packed with neighbourly fun over in Transcona.

The Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival wrapped up Sunday evening after a weekend of music, rides, and fun.

"Overall Friday and Saturday the event grounds have been packed with people, so it's a good indication that people are excited that the festival is back and we're excited to be here," Ray Ulasy, the chairperson for the festival, told CTV News.

Ulasy said this year there were tens of thousands of people who came out to the festival.

"Obviously, the Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival has always been an event that's celebrated the spirit of our great community, but we've had people from all over the city and even outside the city attending," he said.

The community also saw the return of an iconic fixture just in time for the festival – the Hi Neighbour Sam statue.

The statue has been a welcoming face to the community for more than 50 years, but in December, Sam was removed from his perch on Regent Avenue for a much-needed make over.

Thanks to the work done at John Henry Creations, Sam was returned good as new on Friday in time to welcome visitors to the festival again – visitors like Derek Lafantiasie who brought his four-year-old son Leo to experience his first Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival.

"(It's been) fantastic. This is our first time here since I guess COVID hit so and his first time in general so it's been great for him," Lafantiasie said. "It's a little weird seeing so many people out just not used to it but it's nice."

Ulasy said it has been a busy weekend full of celebration in Transcona.

"It's a time that we're able to get together and celebrate community spirit," he said. "So that's really what brings us all together."