Santa Claus Parade kicks off holiday season in Winnipeg

It's official - Santa Claus has come to town.

The streets were packed Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people took in the sights and sounds of the 2022 Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade.

This was the first Santa Claus Parade in the city since 2019 due to the pandemic. It is a tradition in the city that has been going on since 1909, officially kicking off the holiday season each year.

IN PICTURES: Inside the 2022 Santa Claus Parade

CTV News will update this story.