Santa Claus Parade to cause road closures in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is coming up on Saturday, causing a number of road closures in the city.

The parade’s route begins westbound on Portage Avenue at Main Street. It will then travel down Portage Avenue to Memorial Boulevard, and then take Memorial Boulevard to Broadway.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the following roads will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday:

Memorial Boulevard between Broadway and Portage Avenue;

Portage Avenue between Main Street and Memorial Boulevard;

Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to York Avenue;

Northbound Edmonton Street from Graham Avenue to Portage Avenue;

Vaughan Street from Graham Avenue to Portage Avenue; and

Eastbound Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street.

The city is also reminding drivers that all other north-south streets between Main Street and Memorial Boulevard will be local and parkade-access only between Ellice Avenue and Broadway. It notes that Broadway, Memorial Boulevard and northbound Main Street will be open, but are expected to see a lot of traffic.

There will also be a number of turn and travel restrictions on Ellice Avenue, York Avenue, Broadway, Portage Avenue East, and Main Street.

The Santa Claus Parade is set to begin at 5 p.m. More details on the event can be found online.