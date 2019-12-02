WINNIPEG -- Santa Claus is set to visit thousands of children in some of Manitoba’s northern First Nations throughout the month of December.

MKO has partnered with a number of organizations to bring the Santa Express to MKO territory. This gives kids, who can’t travel to urban centres, the opportunity to meet Santa during the holidays.

So far this year, Saint Nick has visited Bunibonibee Cree Nation, God’s Lake First Nation, Manto Sipi Cree Nation, Shamattawa First Nation, Barren Lands First Nation, Northernlands First Nation, Sayisi Dene Denesuline Nation and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation. He is set to travel to Norway House Cree Nation on Dec. 2 and Pimicikamak Cree Nation on Dec. 3.

Santa is expected to stop in 26 First Nations this holiday season, with the Santa Express running until Dec. 20.

More information on the Santa Express is available on the MKO’s website.