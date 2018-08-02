

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in La Ronge, Sask., are asking for help to find a missing man from McCreary, Man.

The Mounties said Cory Mitchell McLaughlin, 45, was last known to have been in touch with someone Tuesday at 4:35 p.m.

It’s believed he may be in the area between La Ronge and the Manitoba border, or in the area between Snow Lake, Man. and the Saskatchewan border.

Police said the man, who is about five feet eight inches tall and 200 pounds, is believed to be driving a red/maroon 2005 Ford F-150 with the Manitoba licence plate EJZ 932.

Police said there are concerns for his well-being and ask anyone with information to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or contact Crime Stoppers.