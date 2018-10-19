

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man is facing a list of charges after a chase that left officers with minor injuries after their vehicle was rammed with a stolen car.

The incident began Thursday at 12:45 a.m. when a police K9 unit spotted a stolen vehicle near Burrows Avenue and McGregor Street.

Police said general patrol and tactical support officers were called in, along with the police helicopter, and the stolen vehicle was contained on the Arlington Street Bridge. That’s when the police vehicle was struck, and police said the suspect was arrested shortly afterward.

Police searched the vehicle, which they said had been stolen Oct. 12, and found a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun with a serial number that had been tampered with, as well as ammunition.

Skylar Andrew McPherson, 25, has been charged with a number of offenses, including several weapons charges and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. Police said there were also outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the incident, including for a robbery. He remains in custody.