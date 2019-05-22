

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg long-term care centre for seniors declared a scabies outbreak on May 14.

According to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg Regional Health Centre there are eight confirmed cases among residents at Deer Lodge Centre, but none among staff.

Since May 15, infection prevention and control measures have been put in place at the care centre, including limiting the amount of visitors, implementing hand washing requirements when entering and leaving the unit, and disinfecting medical equipment following its use.

Residents’ families have been notified about the outbreak and provided with information.

The spokesperson said risk to visitors and staff and residents can be dealt with by following proper precautions, and there is no risk to the general public.