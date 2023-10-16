Winnipeg

    • School burns down in Powerview-Pine Falls; RCMP investigating

    A fire that engulfed an abandoned school in Powerview-Pine Falls Saturday night is being treated as suspicious by RCMP.

    According to Manitoba RCMP, officers responded on Oct. 14 at 9:30 p.m. to a fire at an abandoned school on Walnut Street.

    Video from the scene shows flames shooting out from the building, and heavy equipment being used to bring down walls of the school to help firefighters.

    The local fire department, along with units from Lac du Bonnet and Sagkeeng First Nation, helped extinguish the fire.

    Nobody was injured, but the school suffered “significant damage” from the fire.

    The office of the fire commissioner is helping with the investigation.

    Anyone with info is asked to call RCMP or call Crime Stoppers.

