WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • School bus caught in construction hole, causes traffic backup in St. Boniface

    A school bus is caught in a construction hole on Archibald Street on March 11, 2024. No injuries were reported. (Submitted photo) A school bus is caught in a construction hole on Archibald Street on March 11, 2024. No injuries were reported. (Submitted photo)
    Winnipeg police were called to a school bus stuck in a construction hole on a Winnipeg street Monday afternoon.

    According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to Archibald Street at approximately 4 p.m. to help provide traffic control.

    The bus got caught in a marked and covered construction hole on the street.

    Police say they do not believe the bus was occupied at the time of the incident.

    No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

    The bus has since been removed, according to police.

